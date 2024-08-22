in TV News

First Look: Sabrina Carpenter Chats, Performs, Appears In “Ew” With Zoe Kravitz On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Carpenter supports her new album on Thursday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2013 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, actress & director Zoë Kravitz, and singer & actress Sabrina Carpenter during Ew! on Thursday, August 22, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To celebrate the release of her new album “Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter appears extensively on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In addition to taking part in an interview, Carpenter joins fellow guest Zoe Kravitz for a new installment of the “Ew!” segment. Later, she takes the stage to perform in support of the new release.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, NBC share photos from the taping.

The album will be available at midnight.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2013 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, actress & director Zoë Kravitz, and singer & actress Sabrina Carpenter during Ew! on Thursday, August 22, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2013 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, actress & director Zoë Kravitz, singer & actress Sabrina Carpenter, and writer A.D. Miles during Ew! on Thursday, August 22, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2013 — Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performs on Thursday, August 22, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2013 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer & actress Sabrina Carpenter during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 22, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2013 — Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performs on Thursday, August 22, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2013 — Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performs on Thursday, August 22, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

