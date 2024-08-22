First Look: Sabrina Carpenter Chats, Performs, Appears In “Ew” With Zoe Kravitz On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To celebrate the release of her new album “Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter appears extensively on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In addition to taking part in an interview, Carpenter joins fellow guest Zoe Kravitz for a new installment of the “Ew!” segment. Later, she takes the stage to perform in support of the new release.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, NBC share photos from the taping.

The album will be available at midnight.