Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” Officially Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” officially moves into #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
The song, which was #2 last week, received ~2,518 spins during the August 11-17 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week airplay gain of 43.
Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” the previous, multi-week leader, drops to #2.
The Offspring’s “Make It All Right” remains in the #3 position, while Cage The Elephant’s “Rainbow” rises one level to #4.
Down one place from last week’s chart position, Green Day’s “Dilemma” settles for #5 on the latest Mediabase alternative listing.
