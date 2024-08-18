in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” Officially Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“The Craving” jumps to #1 on this week’s listing.

The Craving video screenshot | Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/Atlantic

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” officially moves into #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, received ~2,518 spins during the August 11-17 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week airplay gain of 43.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” the previous, multi-week leader, drops to #2.

The Offspring’s “Make It All Right” remains in the #3 position, while Cage The Elephant’s “Rainbow” rises one level to #4.

Down one place from last week’s chart position, Green Day’s “Dilemma” settles for #5 on the latest Mediabase alternative listing.

cage the elephantgreen dayhozierthe cravingthe offspringtwenty one pilots

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tinashe’s “Nasty” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song