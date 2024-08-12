Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why” received a warm welcome from hot adult contemporary radio programmers this week, earning the format’s most added honor.

The new single won support from 30 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

Picked up by 21 Hot AC stations, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” takes second place on the format’s Mediabase add board.

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” follows in third place with pickups from 15 new stations, while an add count of 10 positions The Fray’s “Time Well Wasted” in fourth.

Each added by 8 stations, Papa Roach & Carrie Underwood’s “Leave A Light On” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” tie for fifth-most added.