Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Achieves Another #1, Reaching Top Of Pop Radio Chart

A past country and rhythmic radio #1, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” reaches the pinnacle of another format’s airplay chart this week.
Up three places, “A Bar Song” earns #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.
The song received ~16,456 spins during the August 4-10 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 818.
Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” earns the runner-up spot, rising three places to #2. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” holds at #3, while Hozier’s “Too Sweet” drops three levels to #4.
Down three spots as well, Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” settles for #2.
