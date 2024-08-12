in TV News

Ilona Maher Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

The Rugby sevens Olympian appears on “LNSM.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1544 -- Pictured: (l-r) Team USA rugby olympian Ilona Maher during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 12, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

For its first episode since the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features one of the big stars from those Olympic Games.

Indeed, Ilona Maher appears for an interview on Monday’s episode of “Late Night.” Maher won a bronze as part of this year’s US Women’s Rugby Sevens team, while further solidifying her position as a major sports celebrity.

Monday’s “Late Night” episode also features a chat with John Mulaney.

It will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1544 — Pictured: (l-r) Team USA rugby olympian Ilona Maher during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 12, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1544 — Pictured: (l-r) Team USA rugby olympian Ilona Maher during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 12, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1544 — Pictured: (l-r) Team USA rugby olympian Ilona Maher during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 12, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

ilona maherlate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song