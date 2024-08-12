Ilona Maher Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1544 -- Pictured: (l-r) Team USA rugby olympian Ilona Maher during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 12, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
For its first episode since the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features one of the big stars from those Olympic Games.
Indeed, Ilona Maher appears for an interview on Monday’s episode of “Late Night.” Maher won a bronze as part of this year’s US Women’s Rugby Sevens team, while further solidifying her position as a major sports celebrity.
Monday’s “Late Night” episode also features a chat with John Mulaney.
It will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
