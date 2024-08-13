in Music News

Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Why Why Why” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Shawn Mendes - Why Why Why video screenshot | Island

Along with topping the hot adult contemporary radio add board, Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why” earns the most added distinction at pop radio.

The new single won support from 56 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Jimin’s “Who,” a playlist option for 49 stations, ranks as second-most added. With 46 each, Charli XCX’s “360” and Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” follow in a tie for third on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

MGK & Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road” takes fifth with 35 new pickups. Raye’s “Genesis” and Carol Doche’s “Montego (featuring Wiz Khalifa),” each added by 21 stations, tie for sixth.

XG’s “WOKE UP” claims eighth with 18 adds, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” follows in ninth with 15, and The Kid LAROI’s “Girls” secures tenth with 14.

btscarol docheChappell roancharli xcxjelly rolljiminmgkmyles smithrayeshawn mendesthe kid laroiwhy why whywiz khalifaxg

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ilona Maher Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)