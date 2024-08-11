in Music News

Eminem’s “Houdini” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart, Makes Top 10 On Pop Chart

“Houdini” jumps to #1 on the rhythmic listing.

Eminem’s “Houdini” has a big week at radio, rising to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart while officially joining the Top 10 at the pop format.

Played ~5,776 times during the August 4-10 tracking period, “Houdini” jumps three places to #1 on the rhythmic listing. The count tops last week’s mark by 487.

Tinashe’s “Nasty” ascends three spots to #2, while Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” drops a level to #3 despite a gain in airplay.

Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” slides one level to #4, while GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” ticks up one place to #5.

— “Houdini” meanwhile rises two spots to #10 win the Mediabase pop chart, courtesy of its ~7,675 spins (+541).

