Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Consistent with the projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
“Espresso” received ~6,039 spins during the August 4-10 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 404. The count lifts “Espresso” two places to #1.
Hozier’s “Too Sweet” stays at #2. Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” last week’s leader, drops to #3.
Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” rises one place to claim #4 on the Hot AC chart, while Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” drops a place to #5 on the listing.
