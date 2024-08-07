Rachel “Rachie Love” Kim Showcases IVY Swimwear Collaboration, Wows In New Instagram Bikini Pictures

IVYswimwear and Rachel “Rachie Love” Kim recently collaborated on the “Lover Girl” collection, which the brand has labeled an instant fan favorite.

Tuesday, the model showcased the collaboration with a new series of Instagram pictures.

The pictures find Rachel enjoying time on a boat, while the Fleur bikini in baby blue. Rachel looks fantastic in the shorts, providing a perfect showcase for the buzzy swim collection.

She also provided yet another reminder why she has emerged as an absolute force on social, as evidenced by her near 1.3 million combined TikTok and Instagram followers.

Consisting of four photos, including one with her friend Sophie Ackerson, the Instagram gallery follows: