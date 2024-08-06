in Music News

Alice The G00n’s “In Time” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“In Time” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Alice the g00n - In Time video screenshot

alice the g00n’s “In Time” received a substantial showing of support from pop radio programmers this week, earning the format’s most added honor.

“In Time” scored official playlist adds from 26 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 19 stations, Paul Russell & Meghan Trainor’s “Slippin'” ranks as second-most added. With 18 adds, The Kid LAROI’s “GIRLS” claims third on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Charli XCX’s “360” and Teddy Swims’ “The Door” tie for fourth; they each landed at 16 stations.

New playlist options for 13 stations each, Isabel LaRosa’s “favorite” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” tie for sixth. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” earns eighth place with 12 new adds, while respective add counts of 11 position Morgan Wallen’s “COWGIRLS (featuring ERNEST)” and Tinashe’s “Nasty” in a tie for ninth.

Alice the g00nbillie eilishcharli xcxernestin timeIsabel larosakendrick lamarmeghan trainormorgan wallenPaul russellteddy swimsthe kid laroitnashe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Charli XCX’s “360” Debuts On Billboard Streaming Songs Chart, Makes Top 50 On Hot 100

Rachel “Rachie Love” Kim Showcases IVY Swimwear Collaboration, Wows In New Instagram Bikini Pictures