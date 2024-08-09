Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Heads For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Sabrina Carpenter’s recent pop radio #1 “Espresso” is about to hit the peak of another format’s airplay chart.

The smash hit will secure the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

“Espresso” holds a clear lead through the first five days of the August 4-10 tracking period, and given its rate of gain and the absence of immediate competition from below, it should have no trouble closing the week on top.

“Espresso” will reach #1 as previous hit “Feather” remains inside the Top 10. Follow-up single “Please Please Please” is also on the move, with real-time data showing a massive 28% week-over-week airplay gain.