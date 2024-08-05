in Music News

Teddy Swims’ “The Door” Officially Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Isabel LaRosa, Charli XCX Top 30; Smith Top 40

“The Door,” “favorite,” and “360” rise on the pop chart; “Pathetic” debuts.

Teddy Swims’ “The Door” continues its climb at pop radio, securing a Top 20 position on this week’s Mediabase chart for the format. Isabel LaRosa’s “favorite” and Charli XCX’s “360” concurrently join the Top 30.

Smith’s “Pathetic” meanwhile ranks as the chart’s lone debut, climbing inside the latest Top 40.

— Played 3,586 times during the July 28-August 3 tracking period, “The Door” ascends one level to #20. The song’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 337.

— “favorite” enjoys a two-place rise to #29; Isabel LaRosa’s latest single received 2,029 spins during the tracking week (+164).

— Credited with 1,908 spins (+1,093), “360” jumps ten spots to #30. The gain ranks as the format’s fifth-largest for the week — and the greatest for a song outside the Top 20.

— Below last week’s chart at #41, “Pathetic” makes this week’s Top 40 at #40. The latest Smith single posted a tracking period play count of 848 (+63).

