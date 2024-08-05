Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Yet Again Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Keeps Alternative Radio Throne For 6th Week

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” makes yet another return to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, notching its fifth non-consecutive week as the format’s leader.

The song meanwhile retains its standing as alternative radio’s top song, scoring a sixth week atop that chart.

— “Too Sweet” received 15,896 pop spins during the July 28-August 3 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 129 but lifting the song one spot to #1.

Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” drops to #2, while Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” holds at #3. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” trade positions, with the former rising a spot to #4 and the latter dropping one level to #5.

— “Too Sweet” meanwhile received 2,619 tracking week spins at alternative (-63).

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” holds at #2, as Green Day’s enduring “Dilemma” rises a spot to #3. Djo’s “End Of Beginning” drops one level to #4, and The Offspring’s “Make It All Right” stays at #5.