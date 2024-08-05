Charli XCX’s “360” Debuts On Billboard Streaming Songs Chart, Makes Top 50 On Hot 100

As her “brat” album continues to reign as a summer pop culture force, Charli XCX’s focus single “360” enjoys new Billboard achievements.

The song makes its first-ever appearance on the Streaming Songs chart this week, while ascending into the Top 50 on the overall Hot 100.

“360” specifically scores #38 on the 50-song Streaming Songs chart, becoming the artist’s fourth career entry. She previously charted with the Iggy Azalea collaboration “Fancy” (#1), her solo hit “Boom Clap” (#15), and her Icona Pop collaboration “I Love It” (#18).

“360” meanwhile rises eleven spots to #44 on the overall Hot 100, which accounts for radio and sales in addition to streaming. The song marks her fourth Top 50 entry on the Hot 100; the aforementioned three songs all hit the Top 10 during their runs.