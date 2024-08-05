Meaghan Muise Enjoys Hawaiian Trip, Looks Gorgeous In New Instagram Bikini Pictures

While enjoying time in Oahu, Hawaii, Meaghan “Meg” Muise shared her most resonant Instagram post in a month.

A three-picture gallery, the post finds the Utah-based influencer wearing the “Berry In Love” edition of Frankie’s Bikinis’ Lumia bikini. Meg looks unsurprisingly beautiful in all three shots.

The gallery’s substantial resonance is also unsurprising. Despite only being up for six hours, the post has already achieved Meg’s best engagement numbers since early July.

The new post, as well as some of the other high-engagement summer 2024 uploads, follow. A growingly popular influencer, the 21-year-old Meaghan Muise currently boasts over 240,000 followers across her Instagram and TikTok accounts.