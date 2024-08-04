in Featured

Becky Hill’s “Outside Of Love” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

“Outside Of Love” ascends to #1 on the dance chart.

Becky Hill - Outside Of Love video screenshot | Universal Music

Dance radio hitmaker Becky Hill returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase chart for the format, courtesy of a big gain for her “Outside Of Love.”

The song, which was #5 last week, soars to #1 on the new chart. “Outside Of Love” received ~489 spins during the July 28-August 3 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 122.

Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “Love Bites” drops a spot to #2, while Kiesza’s “I Go Dance” ticks up a spot to #3. Bebe Rexha’s “Chase It” falls two levels to #4, while Lucas & Steve & Lawrent’s “End Of Time (featuring Jordan Shaw)” rises three places to #5.

