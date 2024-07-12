Genie Bouchard Looked Fantastic On ESPYS Red Carpet

After delivering one of the top red carpet looks at last year’s ESPYS, Genie Bouchard returned with another stunning display this year.
Rocking a memorable black dress, the tennis and pickleball player looked fantastic at Thursday’s event.
Held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the event honored the year’s most impressive and inspirational athletes and sports moments. It brought out an impressive roster of entertainers, models, and athletes, all of whom had the opportunity to showcase their red carpet style.
Photos of Bouchard’s striking look follow:
