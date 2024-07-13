Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” Starts Quietly, Earning #58 On Global Spotify, #110 On US Chart

Katy Perry’s heavily hyped “Woman’s World” did not make a big opening-day splash on Spotify.

Credited with just 2.3 million global streams in its first full day of release, the new single starts at #58 on the platform’s global start for Friday, July 12.

The song fared proportionately worse on the US listing, starting at a mere #110 with 501K streams.

“Woman’s World” did not receive optimal playlisting (such as a spot on Today’s Top Hits) on the platform, which put a ceiling on its potential performance. Still, the combination of Perry’s star power, the considerable buzz (and even controversy) over the song, and its positioning as a pop hit surely set expectations higher than half a million opening-day streams in the United States.

“Woman’s World” is receiving considerable airplay at mainstream radio and will continue to receive media attention in the coming days. It will be interesting to see if those factors boost the song’s streaming performance as the week progresses.

If not, it would be hard to label this release as anything other than disappointing.