First Look: Channing Tatum, Kevin Jonas, Phish Appear On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Currently observing “Summer Fridays,” NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes its week of originals Thursday night.
The episode features a very compelling lineup.
Channing Tatum appears as the lead guest, joining Fallon for an interview and a game of “Slap.” Kevin Jonas also drops by for an interview with the late-night talk show’s host.
Later, iconic band Phish takes the stage for a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, NBC shared photos from the taping.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: Musical guest Phish performs on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: Musical guest Phish performs on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: Musical guest Phish with host Jimmy Fallon, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, and Ahmir Questlove Thompson during the Phish in an Elevator Cold Open on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Channing Tatum and host Jimmy Fallon during Slap! Interview on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Channing Tatum during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Kevin Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Kevin Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
