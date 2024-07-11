in TV News

First Look: Channing Tatum, Kevin Jonas, Phish Appear On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show” closes its week with a new episode Thursday.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1996 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Channing Tatum and host Jimmy Fallon during Slap! Interview on Thursday, July 11, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Currently observing “Summer Fridays,” NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes its week of originals Thursday night.

The episode features a very compelling lineup.

Channing Tatum appears as the lead guest, joining Fallon for an interview and a game of “Slap.” Kevin Jonas also drops by for an interview with the late-night talk show’s host.

Later, iconic band Phish takes the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, NBC shared photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: Musical guest Phish performs on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: Musical guest Phish performs on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: Musical guest Phish with host Jimmy Fallon, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, and Ahmir Questlove Thompson during the Phish in an Elevator Cold Open on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Channing Tatum and host Jimmy Fallon during Slap! Interview on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Channing Tatum during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Kevin Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1996 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Kevin Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

channing tatum jimmy fallon kevin jonas nbc phish the tonight show

