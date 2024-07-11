Backstage ESPYS Look: JuJu Watkins Poses With Draymond Green, GloRilla After Winning Breakthrough Athlete

Los Angeles, CA - July 11, 2024 - Dolby Theater: Draymond Green, JuJu Watkins, and GloRilla on the Step and Repeat for the 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz / ESPN Images)
USC Trojans basketball star Juju Watkins secured an ESPY Thursday, winning the annual award for Best Breakthrough Athlete.
Following Angel Reese as the second consecutive women’s basketball player to win the award, Watkins beat out a crowded nominee field that included CJ Stroud, Victor Wembanyama, and Haleigh Bryant.
Draymond Green and GloRilla presented Watkins with the award early in the broadcast; following the on-stage celebration, the three posed for photos backstage.
Those backstage press photos follow, courtesy of the ESPN team.
