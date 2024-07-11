in TV News

Candace Parker, Paige Bueckers Connect Backstage After Announcing Gatorade Players Of The Year At ESPYS

They awarded Cooper Flagg and Sadie Engelhardt with this year’s awards.

Los Angeles, CA - July 11, 2024 - Dolby Theater: Candace Parker, Cooper Flagg, Sadie Engelhardt and Paige Bueckers on the Step and Repeat for the 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / ESPN Images)

As previous Gatorade high school players of the year, Candace Parker and Paige Bueckers were fitting choices to announce this year’s winners at the 2024 ESPYS.

They did so in the third hour of the show, crowning Cooper Flagg the male honoree and Sadie Engelhardt the female winner.

Shortly after the on-stage/on-screen moment, the basketball stars connected backstage. They posed for a picture of their own, while also welcoming Flagg and Engelhardt into a shot.

In support of Thursday’s ceremony, ESPN shared official media photos. That backstage look follows.

Los Angeles, CA – July 11, 2024 – Dolby Theater: Candace Parker and Paige Bueckers on the Step and Repeat for the 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz / ESPN Images)
Los Angeles, CA – July 11, 2024 – Dolby Theater: Candace Parker, Cooper Flagg, Sadie Engelhardt and Paige Bueckers on the Step and Repeat for the 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz / ESPN Images)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

