Candace Parker, Paige Bueckers Connect Backstage After Announcing Gatorade Players Of The Year At ESPYS

As previous Gatorade high school players of the year, Candace Parker and Paige Bueckers were fitting choices to announce this year’s winners at the 2024 ESPYS.

They did so in the third hour of the show, crowning Cooper Flagg the male honoree and Sadie Engelhardt the female winner.

Shortly after the on-stage/on-screen moment, the basketball stars connected backstage. They posed for a picture of their own, while also welcoming Flagg and Engelhardt into a shot.

In support of Thursday’s ceremony, ESPN shared official media photos. That backstage look follows.