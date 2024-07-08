Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, GloRilla, Draymond Green, More Presenting At ESPYS; Chiefs, Celtics Attending

The annual ESPYS take place this Thursday, July 11, and ESPN just confirmed some of the ceremony’s key attendees.

Whether as presenters or onlookers, leading names from sports and entertainment will be present at The Dolby Theatre this week.

The list of presenters includes Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe, Paige Bueckers, Drew Brees, Draymond Green, Bryce Young, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Ingram II, Flau’jae Johnson, Colman Domino, GloRilla, Daisy Ridley, Damar Hamlin, Allyson Felix, Candace Parker, Brian Tyree Henry, Ryan Blaney, and more.

Confirmed attendees include Allen Iverson, Nick Saban, Venus Williams, LSU Women’s Gymnastics team members (including Livvy Dunne), South Carolina Women’s Basketball team members, Oklahoma Softball team members, Andy Reid, Jayden Daniels, Chloe Kim, JJ McCarthy, Isiah Pacheco, Sugar Ray Leonard, Cooper Flagg, Lisa Leslie, Nyjah Hudson, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, CJ McCollum, John Owen Lowe, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Tony Breidinger, Samm Levine, Angel McCoughtry, Jacques Slade, Danny Seraphine, Arielle Chambers, and more.

Serena Williams will be hosting this year’s show, which kicks off at 8PM ET.