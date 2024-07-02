in Music News

Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams Also Claim Top Two Spots On Billboard Artist 100

They were the top two artists in America last week.

Taylor Swift - The Manuscript press photo by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

This week’s Billboard 200 features Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” at #1 and Gracie Abrams’ “The Secret Of Us” at #2.

The two artists also claim the top two spots on the Billboard Artist 100, with Taylor Swift scoring a 115th career week at #1 and Abrams re-entering at a carer peak of #2.

The Artist 100 ranks the top artists in America based on song and album consumption; given the success of their respective albums, the positioning is unsurprising.

Beyond touring together as part of Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” the two also share a musical collaboration. Their song “Us” appears on Abrams’ latest album — and earned a spot on the week’s Billboard Hot 100.

