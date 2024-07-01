in TV News

Scarlett Johansson, Joey King, Sublime Scheduled For July 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Fallon” will return in a big way next Monday.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1878 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Scarlett Johansson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, November 17, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Currently on a two-week hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return with original episodes on July 8.

That night’s episode will feature a very strong lineup, with superstar actress Scarlett Johansson appearing as the lead interview guest.

Joey King will represent a compelling second interview guest, while Sublime will take the stage for a high-profile closing musical performance.

A look at upcoming listings, including the current week’s re-run schedule, follows:

Monday, July 1: Guests include Steve Carell, Amandla Stenberg, Noah Lyles and musical guest Carly Pearce. (OAD 6/10/24)

Tuesday, July 2: Guests include Eddie Murphy, Matty Matheson and musical guest Diljit Dosanjh. (OAD 6/17/24)

Wednesday, July 3: Guests include Will Forte, S. Epatha Merkerson, Miranda Rae Mayo & Jason Beghe and A Performance from The Great Gatsby. (OAD 5/15/24)

Thursday, July 4: Guests include Will Ferrell, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. (OAD 6/11/24)

Friday, July 5: Guests include Jessica Alba, Marlon Wayans and A Performance from The Outsiders. (OAD 6/3/24)

Monday, July 8: Guests include Scarlett Johansson, Joey King and musical guest Sublime. Show #1993

