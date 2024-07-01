Scarlett Johansson, Joey King, Sublime Scheduled For July 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Currently on a two-week hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return with original episodes on July 8.
That night’s episode will feature a very strong lineup, with superstar actress Scarlett Johansson appearing as the lead interview guest.
Joey King will represent a compelling second interview guest, while Sublime will take the stage for a high-profile closing musical performance.
A look at upcoming listings, including the current week’s re-run schedule, follows:
Monday, July 1: Guests include Steve Carell, Amandla Stenberg, Noah Lyles and musical guest Carly Pearce. (OAD 6/10/24)
Tuesday, July 2: Guests include Eddie Murphy, Matty Matheson and musical guest Diljit Dosanjh. (OAD 6/17/24)
Wednesday, July 3: Guests include Will Forte, S. Epatha Merkerson, Miranda Rae Mayo & Jason Beghe and A Performance from The Great Gatsby. (OAD 5/15/24)
Thursday, July 4: Guests include Will Ferrell, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. (OAD 6/11/24)
Friday, July 5: Guests include Jessica Alba, Marlon Wayans and A Performance from The Outsiders. (OAD 6/3/24)
Monday, July 8: Guests include Scarlett Johansson, Joey King and musical guest Sublime. Show #1993
