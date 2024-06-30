Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Formally Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

The breakthrough hit that is Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” continues to make waves at radio. The song officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~9,273 times during the June 23-29 tracking period, “A Bar Song” rises three spots to #9 this week. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,330 plays.

Only three songs — Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please,” Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY,” and Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” — posted bigger gains this week.

A multi-format hit, “A Bar Song” concurrently moves up to #6 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while cracking the Top 10 at country and reaching #11 at Hot AC.