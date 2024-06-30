in Music News

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Formally Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

The song is also making waves at other radio formats.

A Bar Song video screenshot (EMPIRE)

The breakthrough hit that is Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” continues to make waves at radio. The song officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~9,273 times during the June 23-29 tracking period, “A Bar Song” rises three spots to #9 this week. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,330 plays.

Only three songs — Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please,” Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY,” and Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” — posted bigger gains this week.

A multi-format hit, “A Bar Song” concurrently moves up to #6 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while cracking the Top 10 at country and reaching #11 at Hot AC.

a bar song (tipsy)shaboozey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

