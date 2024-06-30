in Music News

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart, Reaches #1 At Alternative

“Too Sweet” tops Hot AC and alternative this week.

Although it cedes its throne at the pop format, Hozier’s “Too Sweet” still closes the June 23-29 tracking period as a multi-format #1. In addition to extending its reign atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart to three weeks, the smash rises to #1 on the Mediabase alternative listing.

— “Too Sweet” received ~6,253 Hot AC spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 160.

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” stays at #2, while Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” spends another week at #3. Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” rises two places to #4, and Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight (Featuring Post Malone)” drops a place to #5.

— The Hozier single meanwhile garnered ~2,720 tracking week spins at alternative (+237), supporting a one-place rise to #1.

Royel Otis’ “Murder On The Dancefloor” drops a place to #2, while Green Day’s “Dilemma” rises one spot to #3. Glass Animals’ “Creatures In Heaven” ticks up a place to #4, and Djo’s “End of Beginning” ascends one level to #5.

