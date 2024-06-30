Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” indeed reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, becoming her second career leader at the format.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Espresso” seizes the throne from Hozier’s “Too Sweet.”

“Espresso” received ~17,008 spins during the June 23-29 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 912.

“Espresso” follows “Feather” in becoming Carpenter’s second career #1 at the format; both songs, notably, reached the milestone in 2024.

“Too Sweet” falls to #2 this week, as Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” holds at #3. Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” jumps two spots to #4, and Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” stays at #5.