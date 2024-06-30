in Music News

Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Post Malone’s debut country single reaches #1 at the format.

I Had Some Help video screenshot | Republic

Post Malone’s foray into country has been successful, already yielding a multi-format hit in “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen).”

The song adds to its resumé this week, ascending one spot to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Along with leading for chart points, “I Had Some Help” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 23-29 tracking period. It received ~9,223 spins (+629) and ~38.6 million audience impressions.

Up one place, Wallen’s own “Cowgirls (featuring ERNEST)” claims #2 this week. Carly Pearce’s “We Don’t Fight Anymore (featuring Chris Stapleton)” soars seven spots to #3, as Bryan Martin’s “We Ride” holds at #4. Jason Aldean’s “Let Your Boys Be Country” spends another week at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

