Seven Lions, Illenium & ÁSDÍS’ “Not Even Love” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Seven Lions & Illenium’s “Not Even Love (featuring ÁSDÍS)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the high-profile collaboration seizes the throne from David Guetta & OneRepublic’s “I Don’t Wanna Wait.”

“Not Even Love” received ~516 spins during the June 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 52.

“I Don’t Wanna Wait” drops to #2 this week, while Bebe Rexha’s “Chase It” rises two places to #3. LF System’s “Lift You Up” jumps four levels to #4, and Gryffin’s “Last Of Us (featuring Rita Ora)” climbs a place to #5.