LISA’s “Rockstar” Debuts In Top 10 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

LISA’s “Rockstar” had a big opening day on Spotify, with the main version scoring a Top 10 position on the platform’s global chart and an extended edition adding a chart placement — and over 1.4 million streams.

Credited with 5,890,735 daily streams, the main version arrives at #8 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart. It joins Jimin’s “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (featuring Loco)” (#4) as one of only two new entries inside the Top 70.

The aforementioned extended version concurrently starts at #169 with 1,409,921 streams.

“Rockstar” also posted massive numbers on YouTube, with the officially video already boasting over 40 million plays. Coupled with early radio looks and big numbers on other digital platforms, “Rockstar” is helping LISA commence her LLoud era in a big way.