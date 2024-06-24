Songs By Eminem, Chappell Roan Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande, Muni Long, Camila Cabello, Twenty One Pilots Top 25

Two of music’s buzziest songs foray into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, with Eminem’s “Houdini” rising six spots to #16 and Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” ascending four places to #17.

Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine,” Muni Long’s “Made For Me,” Camila Cabello’s “HE KNOWS (featuring Lil Nas X),” and Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” concurrently reach the Top 25.

— “Houdini” makes its gain courtesy of the 4,749 spins it received during the June 16-22 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 1,483.

“Good Luck, Babe!” received 4,401 spins, topping last week’s mark by 1,033.

Up six places, “the boy is mine” takes #21 with 3,171 spins (+876).

A spin count of 2,601 (+81) lifts “Made For Me” three spots to #23.

Played 2,347 times (+91), “HE KNOWS” rises four levels to #24.

“The Craving,” which received 2,010 spins during the tracking week (+334), rises five places to #20.