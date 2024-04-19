in Music News, New Music

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Ranks As Top New Entry On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

It was this past week’s biggest new release.

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso video screenshot | Island

Sabrina Carpenter’s buzzy new single “Espresso” enjoyed a strong opening week on Spotify, ranking as the top debut globally and in the United States.

Credited with 31,200,075 global streams during the April 12-18 tracking period, “Espresso” arrives at #8 on the weekly Global Spotify Chart. Not simply the highest-ranking debut, “Espresso” is the only one to land inside the Top 20.

The new song currently arrives at #4 on the weekly US chart, courtesy of its 11,975,762 American streams. It is the only new addition to the chart’s Top 15.

The “Espresso” debut coincided with Carpenter’s buzzy Coachella performance. It marks a follow-up to “Feather,” which became the artist’s first #1 hit at pop radio.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

