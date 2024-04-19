Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Ranks As Top New Entry On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

Sabrina Carpenter’s buzzy new single “Espresso” enjoyed a strong opening week on Spotify, ranking as the top debut globally and in the United States.

Credited with 31,200,075 global streams during the April 12-18 tracking period, “Espresso” arrives at #8 on the weekly Global Spotify Chart. Not simply the highest-ranking debut, “Espresso” is the only one to land inside the Top 20.

The new song currently arrives at #4 on the weekly US chart, courtesy of its 11,975,762 American streams. It is the only new addition to the chart’s Top 15.

The “Espresso” debut coincided with Carpenter’s buzzy Coachella performance. It marks a follow-up to “Feather,” which became the artist’s first #1 hit at pop radio.