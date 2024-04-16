Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Mirroring its achievement at hot adult contemporary radio, Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” earns first place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

“Illusion” landed at 128 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new “Espresso” also received a warm welcome, earning second place on the add board with 76 pickups.

Picked up by 52 stations, Justin Timberlake’s “No Angels” ranks as third-most added. Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus’ “II MOST WANTED” follows in fourth with 51 new adds.

Doja Cat’s “OKLOSER,” the recipient of 22 pickups, registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Hozier’s “Too Sweet” (21 adds, 6th-most), Djo’s “End Of Beginning” (16 adds, 7th-most), Benson Boone’s “Slow It Down” (15 adds, 8th-most), Dasha’s “Austin” (13 adds, 9th-most), and Usher’s “Kissing Strangers” (11 adds, 10th-most).