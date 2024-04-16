in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Illusion” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Dua Lipa - Illusion video screenshot | Warner Music

Mirroring its achievement at hot adult contemporary radio, Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” earns first place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

“Illusion” landed at 128 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new “Espresso” also received a warm welcome, earning second place on the add board with 76 pickups.

Picked up by 52 stations, Justin Timberlake’s “No Angels” ranks as third-most added. Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus’ “II MOST WANTED” follows in fourth with 51 new adds.

Doja Cat’s “OKLOSER,” the recipient of 22 pickups, registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Hozier’s “Too Sweet” (21 adds, 6th-most), Djo’s “End Of Beginning” (16 adds, 7th-most), Benson Boone’s “Slow It Down” (15 adds, 8th-most), Dasha’s “Austin” (13 adds, 9th-most), and Usher’s “Kissing Strangers” (11 adds, 10th-most).

