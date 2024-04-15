“Shogun” Star Anna Sawai Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Anna Sawai during Monday’s April 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is back with an all-new episode Monday, and Anna Sawai appears as one of the key guests.
Indeed, the “Shogun” star drops by for an interview on Monday’s edition of the CBS talk show. The episode also features a chat with Salman Rushdie.
Terence Blanchard, meanwhile, joins the episode as musical guest.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Show” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the airing, the network shared photos from the taping:
