in TV News

“Shogun” Star Anna Sawai Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The “Shogun” actress visits Monday’s “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Anna Sawai during Monday’s April 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is back with an all-new episode Monday, and Anna Sawai appears as one of the key guests.

Indeed, the “Shogun” star drops by for an interview on Monday’s edition of the CBS talk show. The episode also features a chat with Salman Rushdie.

Terence Blanchard, meanwhile, joins the episode as musical guest.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Show” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the airing, the network shared photos from the taping:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Anna Sawai during Monday’s April 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Anna Sawai during Monday’s April 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Anna Sawai during Monday’s April 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Anna Sawai during Monday’s April 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Anna sawaicbsshogunstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” Debuts At #32 On Pop Radio Chart; Hayes Warner, Billy B & Kevin Rudolf’s “Just A Girl” Also Top 40

Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song