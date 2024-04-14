in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” Debuts At #32 On Pop Radio Chart; Hayes Warner, Billy B & Kevin Rudolf’s “Just A Girl” Also Top 40

“Illusion” and “Just A Girl” debut on the pop radio chart.

Dua Lipa - Illusion video screenshot | Warner

Despite not launching until late in the April 7-13 tracking period, Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” received enough airplay to make a big debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The latest taste of “Radical Optimism” received an impressive 947 spins inside the tracking period. The count yields a #32 debut on this week’s chart.

“Illusion” is one of two songs to debut on this week’s pop chart. Hayes Warner, Billy B & Kevin Rudolf’s “Just A Girl,” the other, rises three spots to make its Top 40 entry at #40.

“Just A Girl” received 399 pop radio spins this week (+88).

billy bdua lipahayes warnerillusionjust a girlkevin rudolf

