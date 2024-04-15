Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

One-day before almost certainly topping the pop radio add board, Dua Lipa’s new “Illusion” earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The latest “Radical Optimism” single won support from 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Justin Timberlake’s “No Angels,” a new playlist option for 20 stations, ranks in second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” follows in third place with 19 adds, while an add count of 15 slots Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus’ “II Most Wanted” in fourth.

The recipient of 13 new adds, Olivia Rodrigo’s “obsessed” ranks as fifth-most added.