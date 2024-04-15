in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Dua Lipa single tops this week’s add board.

Dua Lipa - Illusion video screenshot | Warner

One-day before almost certainly topping the pop radio add board, Dua Lipa’s new “Illusion” earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The latest “Radical Optimism” single won support from 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Justin Timberlake’s “No Angels,” a new playlist option for 20 stations, ranks in second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” follows in third place with 19 adds, while an add count of 15 slots Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus’ “II Most Wanted” in fourth.

The recipient of 13 new adds, Olivia Rodrigo’s “obsessed” ranks as fifth-most added.

beyoncedua lipahozierillusionjustin timberlakeMiley Cyrusolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

