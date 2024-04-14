in Music News

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Remains #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Lose Control” spends a second week at #1 on the pop chart.

Teddy Swims - Lose Control live video screenshot | Warner Music

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” extends its reign at pop radio, scoring a second week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

The artist’s breakthrough chart hit received another ~16,486 spins during the April 7-13 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 683.

Up two places, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” moves into the runner-up spot this week. Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” holds at #3.

Down two places, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” settles for #4. Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” spends another week as pop radio’s #5 song.

benson boonedoja catjack harlowlose controlsabrina carpenterteddy swims

