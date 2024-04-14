in Music News

SZA’s “Saturn,” Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Knox, Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson Top 20

“Saturn,” “On My Mama,” “Not The 1975,” and “Save Me” rise on the pop radio chart.

Singles from two Best New Artist Grammy winners enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. SZA’s “Saturn” ascends four spots to #14, while Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” jumps four places to #15.

“Saturn” received 6,023 spins during the April 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 888. “On My Mama” meanwhile posted a tracking period play count of 5,454; the count reflects a week-over-week gain of 361.

— As “Saturn” and “On My Mama” hit the Top 15, Knox’s “Not The 1975” and Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” make the Top 20.

“Not The 1975,” which received 4,022 spins (+185), rises two spots to #19.

Played 3,380 times (+196), “Save Me” rises two spots to #20.

