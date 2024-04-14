SZA’s “Saturn,” Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Knox, Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson Top 20

Singles from two Best New Artist Grammy winners enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. SZA’s “Saturn” ascends four spots to #14, while Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” jumps four places to #15.

“Saturn” received 6,023 spins during the April 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 888. “On My Mama” meanwhile posted a tracking period play count of 5,454; the count reflects a week-over-week gain of 361.

— As “Saturn” and “On My Mama” hit the Top 15, Knox’s “Not The 1975” and Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” make the Top 20.

“Not The 1975,” which received 4,022 spins (+185), rises two spots to #19.

Played 3,380 times (+196), “Save Me” rises two spots to #20.