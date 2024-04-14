in Music News

Djo’s “End Of Beginning” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; Hozier, Beyonce & Miley Cyrus Songs Top 30

“End Of Beginning,” “Too Sweet,” and “II Most Wanted” make upward moves at pop radio.

The impressive pop radio ascent continues for Djo’s “End Of Beginning,” which moves into the Top 25 — and nearly the Top 20 — on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Up five places, the song earns a new peak of #21 on this week’s chart. “End Of Beginning” garnered 3,305 spins during the April 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s figure by 964.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” and Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus’ “II Most Wanted” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 1,803 times (+1,222), “Too Sweet” jumps nine spots to #28.

“II Most Wanted,” the recipient of 1,707 spins (+1,063), rises seven places to #29.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

