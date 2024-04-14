Djo’s “End Of Beginning” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; Hozier, Beyonce & Miley Cyrus Songs Top 30

The impressive pop radio ascent continues for Djo’s “End Of Beginning,” which moves into the Top 25 — and nearly the Top 20 — on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Up five places, the song earns a new peak of #21 on this week’s chart. “End Of Beginning” garnered 3,305 spins during the April 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s figure by 964.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” and Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus’ “II Most Wanted” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 1,803 times (+1,222), “Too Sweet” jumps nine spots to #28.

“II Most Wanted,” the recipient of 1,707 spins (+1,063), rises seven places to #29.