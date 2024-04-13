in Culture News, Hot On Social

Charli D’Amelio Brings Killer Coachella Look To Celsius Energy’s Cosmic Desert Party

Charli delivered one of the event’s most striking looks.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Charli D'Amelio attends CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy)

Charli D’Amelio’s memorable day one Coachella look was not reserved for the music portion of the event. The social media sensation also rocked the accessorized black bikini style at Celsius Energy’s Cosmic Desert party.

Taking place at the festival’s Indio home, the event welcomed numerous high-profile celebrities and social influencers to enjoy the weekend — and fuel their dancing and fun with Celsius’ immensely popular energy drinks.

On the heels of the event, publicists on behalf of the party shared photo highlights. Naturally, shots of Charli and her standout style made the gallery.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

