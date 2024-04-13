Charli D’Amelio Brings Killer Coachella Look To Celsius Energy’s Cosmic Desert Party

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Charli D'Amelio attends CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy)
Charli D’Amelio’s memorable day one Coachella look was not reserved for the music portion of the event. The social media sensation also rocked the accessorized black bikini style at Celsius Energy’s Cosmic Desert party.
Taking place at the festival’s Indio home, the event welcomed numerous high-profile celebrities and social influencers to enjoy the weekend — and fuel their dancing and fun with Celsius’ immensely popular energy drinks.
On the heels of the event, publicists on behalf of the party shared photo highlights. Naturally, shots of Charli and her standout style made the gallery.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…