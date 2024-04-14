Dua Lipa Booked As Host, Musical Guest For May 4 Edition Of “Saturday Night Live”

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” features host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Chris Stapleton. Following the broadcast, the show will embark on a brief production hiatus.

The NBC variety series will return with originals on May 4, and we now know who will headline that broadcast.

According to a title card that aired during the episode, Dua Lipa will appear as both host and musical guest for the episode. The timing coincides with the May 3 release of her new album “Radical Optimism.”

The episode will mark the eighteenth broadcast of the show’s ongoing 49th season.