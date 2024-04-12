Maren Morris Visits “Kelly Clarkson Show” For Interview On April 12 (First Look)

After appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week, Maren Morris heads to daytime television for an appearance on Friday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Supporting her book “Addie Ant Goes On An Adventure,” the music star appears for an interview on Kelly Clarkson. At one point in the interview, Morris’ co-author Karina Argow joins the conversation.
Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Kelly” also features an appearance by Wagner Moura and “Kellyoke” rendition of Clarkson’s own hit “Behind These Hazel Eyes.” The episode will air later Friday; first-look photos follow.
Comments
Loading…