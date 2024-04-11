in Hot On Social

Lexi Rivera Showcases Thailand Visit, Looks Breathtaking In New Instagram Stories

The social star recaps her time in Thailand.

Lexi Rivera shares Instagram story from Thailand (via @lexibrookerivera)

Earlier Thursday, Lexi Rivera posted multiple stories showcasing her trip to Thailand. While all feature a captivating aesthetic and portray an enviable vacation, two feature Rivera herself.

One shot, a selfie, offers a close-up look at Rivera’s yellow bikini top and matching hair flower. The other is a shot of Rivera wearing the same bikini while enjoying time on a visually stunning Thai beach.

In both cases, she looks predictably amazing.

The aforementioned photos, featured below, will be available on her story through mid-day Friday. It remains to be seen whether she will also chronicle her trip with a main feed post.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

