Lexi Rivera Showcases Thailand Visit, Looks Breathtaking In New Instagram Stories

Earlier Thursday, Lexi Rivera posted multiple stories showcasing her trip to Thailand. While all feature a captivating aesthetic and portray an enviable vacation, two feature Rivera herself.

One shot, a selfie, offers a close-up look at Rivera’s yellow bikini top and matching hair flower. The other is a shot of Rivera wearing the same bikini while enjoying time on a visually stunning Thai beach.

In both cases, she looks predictably amazing.

The aforementioned photos, featured below, will be available on her story through mid-day Friday. It remains to be seen whether she will also chronicle her trip with a main feed post.