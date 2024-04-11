Jarry Lee Looks Gorgeous In Pink At Prime Video’s “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” Event

The West Hollywood-set premiere/tastemaker event for Prime Video’s “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” attracted dozens of high-profile entertainers and social influencers, including JARRY LEE.
The multi-faceted entertainer, whose resume includes music, modeling, acting, journalism, and even a stint on the Netflix dating series “Dating Around,” unsurprisingly wowed on the event’s red carpet. Wearing a pink outfit with a healthy assortment of floral accents, Jarry’s look was easily one of the night’s most memorable.
Emanating from Harriet’s Rooftop, the premiere event celebrated the aforementioned new Prime Video series. It makes its official premiere on April 18.
A look at Jarry Lee’s arrival follows, courtesy of Prime Video.
