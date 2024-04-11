in TV News

Ally Renee Attends “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” Event, Looks Stunning In Dark Dress

Ally was one of many noteworthy influencers and entertainers in attendance.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Ally Renee attends "Going Home With Tyler Cameron" Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Harriet's Rooftop on April 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Ahead of the series’ official launch, Prime Video hosted a premiere event for its new “Going Home With Tyler Cameron.”

Along with the titular star, the event played host to dozens of high-profile reality TV and social media stars. One such star was Ally Renee, who looked unsurprisingly beautiful at the event.

Ally rocked a high-slit, chocolate-colored dress at the Harriet’s Rooftop-set event.

Premiering April 18, “Going Home” follows Tyler Cameron as he returns home to reunite with his family — and pursue his dream of launching a construction and renovation company. Photos of Ally Renee’s time at the tastemaker event follow, courtesy of Prime Video:

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Ally Renee attends “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Harriet’s Rooftop on April 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Ally Renee attends “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Harriet’s Rooftop on April 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Ally Renee attends “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Harriet’s Rooftop on April 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Ally Renee attends “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Harriet’s Rooftop on April 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

ally reneegoing home with Tyler cameron

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dilara Acar Rocked Stunning Black Dress, Delivered Major LAFW Moment During Mister Triple X Show

Jarry Lee Looks Gorgeous In Pink At Prime Video’s “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” Event