Ally Renee Attends “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” Event, Looks Stunning In Dark Dress

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Ally Renee attends "Going Home With Tyler Cameron" Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Harriet's Rooftop on April 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)
Ahead of the series’ official launch, Prime Video hosted a premiere event for its new “Going Home With Tyler Cameron.”
Along with the titular star, the event played host to dozens of high-profile reality TV and social media stars. One such star was Ally Renee, who looked unsurprisingly beautiful at the event.
Ally rocked a high-slit, chocolate-colored dress at the Harriet’s Rooftop-set event.
Premiering April 18, “Going Home” follows Tyler Cameron as he returns home to reunite with his family — and pursue his dream of launching a construction and renovation company. Photos of Ally Renee’s time at the tastemaker event follow, courtesy of Prime Video:
