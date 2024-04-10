“Fallout” Star Ella Purnell Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1959 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ella Purnell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
To support the release of Prime Video’s eagerly anticipated “Fallout” series, star Ella Purnell makes a high-profile TV appearance.
The actress, who is also known for “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and “Yellowjackets,” appears as an interview guest on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Purnell’s interview airs following an appearance by Adam Levine, who chats with Jimmy and plays “Wheel Of Musical Impressions.” Later, Benson Boone takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
