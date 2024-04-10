in Music News

BLACKPINK Member LISA Signs Solo Record Deal With RCA, Maintaining Full Ownership Of Recordings

The announcement trumpets the deal as an artist-first partnership.

LISA by Mikey Asanin, courtesy of RCA

Already an established hitmaker inside and outside BLACKPINK, LISA has formally begun a new chapter of her solo career.

The artist, fashion icon, and soon-to-be “White Lotus” season three star and her LLOUD Co label have entered into a partnership with RCA Records. LISA will release her solo music under the RCA banner, while maintaining “full ownership of all her recordings.”

“This artist-first approach further demonstrates LISA’s ability to push boundaries in the music industry,” trumpets the press release.

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” says LISA about the new deal. “Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with LISA and LLOUD CO.! LISA is a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force. We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCA Records family” add Peter Edge, Chairman & CEO, RCA Records and John Fleckenstein, COO, RCA Records in a joint statement.

Beyond her success with the global juggernaut that is the four-member BLACKPINK group, LISA has enjoyed record-breaking success with her solo projects. “MONEY” proved to be a particularly resonant chart hit upon release.

blackpinklisa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dasha Poses Backstage In Stunning Performance Outfit After Making CMT Music Awards Debut (Special Look)