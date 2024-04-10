BLACKPINK Member LISA Signs Solo Record Deal With RCA, Maintaining Full Ownership Of Recordings

Already an established hitmaker inside and outside BLACKPINK, LISA has formally begun a new chapter of her solo career.

The artist, fashion icon, and soon-to-be “White Lotus” season three star and her LLOUD Co label have entered into a partnership with RCA Records. LISA will release her solo music under the RCA banner, while maintaining “full ownership of all her recordings.”

“This artist-first approach further demonstrates LISA’s ability to push boundaries in the music industry,” trumpets the press release.

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” says LISA about the new deal. “Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with LISA and LLOUD CO.! LISA is a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force. We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCA Records family” add Peter Edge, Chairman & CEO, RCA Records and John Fleckenstein, COO, RCA Records in a joint statement.

Beyond her success with the global juggernaut that is the four-member BLACKPINK group, LISA has enjoyed record-breaking success with her solo projects. “MONEY” proved to be a particularly resonant chart hit upon release.