Maren Morris Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Maren Morris during Tuesday’s April 9, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
As she celebrates the release of new book “Addie Ant Goes On An Adventure,” music star Maren Morris pays a visit to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The Grammy winner appears as an interview guest on Tuesday’s episode, chatting with Stephen about the book and more.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Late Show” also features a visit from comedian Demetri Martin.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Ahead of the official airing, the network shared first-look photos from the taping.
