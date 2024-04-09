Dasha Poses Backstage In Stunning Performance Outfit After Making CMT Music Awards Debut (Special Look)

With her breakthrough single “Austin” continuing to impress on the charts, Dasha took the stage for her debut performance at the CMT Music Awards.

Dasha naturally performed her big breakthrough hit, showcasing her flavor of pop-country for the CBS audience.

In conjunction with the performance, Dasha also posed for media pictures in her memorable denim stage outfit. She looks unsurprisingly fantastic in the shots, proving she has the stylistic chops to amplify the impact of her infectious music.

Issued by CBS, the backstage look follows.