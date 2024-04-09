in TV News

Dasha Poses Backstage In Stunning Performance Outfit After Making CMT Music Awards Debut (Special Look)

The “Austin” artist looked amazing at the event.

Dasha at the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, airing LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). — Photo: Jay Conlon/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

With her breakthrough single “Austin” continuing to impress on the charts, Dasha took the stage for her debut performance at the CMT Music Awards.

Dasha naturally performed her big breakthrough hit, showcasing her flavor of pop-country for the CBS audience.

In conjunction with the performance, Dasha also posed for media pictures in her memorable denim stage outfit. She looks unsurprisingly fantastic in the shots, proving she has the stylistic chops to amplify the impact of her infectious music.

Issued by CBS, the backstage look follows.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

