Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” continues to attract interest at pop radio, earning this week’s most added honor at the format.

The buzzy single won support from another 51 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 35 stations, Djo’s “End Of Beginning” ranks as second-most added.

Beyoncé’s “II Most Wanted (featuring Miley Cyrus)” follows in third with 22 pickups, while an add count of 12 positions Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” in fourth. The recipient of 10 adds, Meghan Trainor & T-Pain’s “Been Like This” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Justin Timberlake’s “No Angels” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), 21 Savage’s “redrum” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Muni Long’s “Made For Me” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), and SZA’s “Saturn” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie).