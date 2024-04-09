in Music News

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Too Sweet” tops the pop radio add board.

Too Sweet - Hozier video screenshot | Columbia

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” continues to attract interest at pop radio, earning this week’s most added honor at the format.

The buzzy single won support from another 51 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 35 stations, Djo’s “End Of Beginning” ranks as second-most added.

Beyoncé’s “II Most Wanted (featuring Miley Cyrus)” follows in third with 22 pickups, while an add count of 12 positions Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” in fourth. The recipient of 10 adds, Meghan Trainor & T-Pain’s “Been Like This” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Justin Timberlake’s “No Angels” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), 21 Savage’s “redrum” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Muni Long’s “Made For Me” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), and SZA’s “Saturn” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie).

